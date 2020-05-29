PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bauchi State, has called on the

State House of Assembly not to allow the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in the state to secure N100 billion loan from any foreign country or organisation.

The party also appealed the state legislators to summon the courage to

block the ongoing attempt by the State Executive to privatise public

properties.

The opposition party gave the advice on Friday, during a press conference organised by its Media and Publicity Committee, held at the

NUJ Secretariat, to commemorate Democracy Day.

“We are aware of ongoing efforts by the PDP led administration to

secure $200 million (N100 billion) foreign loan. APC has already

instructed its lawyers to reach the courts to stop both the corruption

infested privitisation and the loan issue,” Comrade Sabo Mohammed,

Chairman APC Media/ Publicity Committee of the APC in the state, said.

The party in a detailed text read by Mohammed, accused the ruling

party of squandering of public resources and awarding of contracts to

cronies and family members without following due process.

‘The situation at hand is most unfortunate and worrisome ever in the

political history of the state because within just one year in power,

PDP has hurriedly pushed the state into economic insolvency, political

instability and social menace needing an emergency solution courtesy

of incapacitation, greed at its peak and cluelessness,” Mohammed,

said.

The APC warned that the current squandering of state resources, if

left unchecked, “may eventually cause the total collapse of the state

due to the sophisticated level of cluelessness and political

sentiment, imbalance on display by the kindergarten leaders in power

that cannot ordinarily differentiate between judicious use of public

resources and for service delivery and squandering of public resources

to comfort some selected maggots and their gluttonous co-travellers”

It accused the PDP of financially strangulating the APC led State

House of Assembly against effective legislative functions and its

leadership was always under threat

“We appeal to the Honourable lawmakers to block the on-going attempt

by the PDP led government to privatize public properties. They are

properties provided by successive governments and patriotically

sustained. They are making efforts to hijack properties and we say

no!,” the APC said.

Efforts to get the PDP to react failed as the Publicity Security,

neither return his calls nor replied the messages sent to his mobile

phone. In the same vein, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to

Governor Bala Mohammed, Comrade did not pcik his calls. He also did

not respond to message sent to his mobile phone.