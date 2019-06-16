Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Parliament on Sunday organised a grand rally in Bauchi to celebrate the election of Ahmed Lawan as Senate President, and Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Speaking with journalists at the rally, Secretary, Bauchi State chapter of the Parliament, Malam Nasiru Cigari, said their collective resolve to back the National Assembly leaders was not only out of loyalty to the party, but was in consideration of their wealth of experience in the legislature, politics, national and international affairs.

Cigari alleged that, in the last four years, leaders of the National Assembly sabotaged President Muhammadu Buhari, hindering him from implementing some of his policies and development agendas.

“Furthermore, we wish to solicit the new leaders of the National Assembly to support the President in his bid to transform the country through speedy passage of budgets and bills sent to the Assembly. We believe that Mr President has good plans for the nation but he cannot implement them successfully without the support of lawmakers,” Cigari said, adding that “as the consequences of not doing that will cast a negative precedence to the collective progress of our dear nation Nigeria.”

“We expect that the Lawan and Gbajabiamila led 9th NASS will bring a better and more robust legislative approach and policies…”