A grassroots politician, Alhaji Al’ameen Sani Muhammad, has written to inform the Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) of his intention to contest the Gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming election.

Muhammad’s letter was addressed to Ward Executives, Local Government Executives, Zonal Executives and State Executives of the APC and stakeholders in the State.

“This is to formally and officially notify you of my intention to contest for the seat of Bauchi State Governorship seat , under our great party the (APC) in the 2023,” he wrote.

“I wish to draw your attention on the need to support my aspiration, by electing me as a flag bearer of our Parrty in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“If given the opportunity as a candidate of our party ,I will promote fairness ,equity and justice to paveway for sustainable peace, unity and progress of our party, and the State.

“I have decided to contest after extensive consultations and soul searching with major stakeholders in the State, following the loss of the governorship seat in the 2019 general elections.

“I have careful consideration of the present situation of our state coupled with deep concern for the well being of our people.

“This is the time call for sacrifice, from experienced politicians who have the character, credibility, to fly our party’s flag.

“I have the required experience and beliefs in the ideals enshrined in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

“The time for weeping, bulk passing is over, this is the time for robust focus, gold oriented leadership, objectives, humble and honest leadership that will improve the living standard of our people”

Muhammad pledged to work for the victory of the APC at all levels in 2023 and hoped he would be given the desired maximum cooperation, equal, formidable and level playing ground to actualize his aspiration.