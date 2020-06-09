Paul Orude, Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has suspended the senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa, for alleged long absenteeism from his constituency since his election.

The executives of the APC in Kafin Kuka, in Kofar Gabas ward of Katagum local government area of the state, announced Bulkchuwa’s suspension on Monday

Addressing newsmen at the party’s Bauchi north zonal secretariat in Azare, the APC ward chairman Sa’adu Muhammed alleged that the senator had deserted the party and his constituents

Mohammed alleged that Bulkachuwa hasn’t deemed it fit to visit the area to commiserate with them on the outbreak of coronavirus, mass deaths and or to give any donations.

‘The essence of democracy is primarily to present and safeguard the interest of the populace. A representative most importantly should uphold the interest of the people he represents above his personal ones. If he cannot afford to do that, he is not worth given the mandate,’ Muhammed told reporters.

‘The demand and aspiration, pain and agony, needs and wants of the people of Katagum senatorial constituency is pitiable because of the senator’s gross misconduct and failure to table it where it matters most, that is the Senate chamber.

‘Senator Bulkachuwa has disappeared into thin air, evidently deserted his constituency for over six months now, no iconic presence or project from him is sighted in his constituency all this while,’ he said.

The party also alleged that the senator is yet to employ any legislative aides despite the fact that every serving senator is empowered to employ five personal staff, a situation, the party said, that has left Bulkchuwa’s teeming supporters jobless.