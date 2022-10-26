Bauchi State House of Assembly Special Ad Hoc Committee on the 1999 Constitution amendments has assured citizens of the state of fair proposals by the committee in the constitution review.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The National Assembly had, in March, transmitted the 44 constitution alteration bill to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

Mr Danlami Kawule, member representing Zungur Gallambi Constituency (PDP) who is the Chairman of the Committee, gave the assurance at the end of the public hearing of Bauchi south Senatorial Zone on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the committee had successfully completed its public hearing on constitution amendments in the Senatorial zones of Bauchi South, Bauchi Central and Bauchi North without any rancour.

“As it is done at public hearings for any proposed law, those appearing have endorsed, rejected or added to the proposals for the amendment of the constitution already put in place by the legislature.

Kawule assured people of Bauchi State of providing their verdict at the end of the process.

“We will assure that we give what they want in the public hearing process, we will never go against their decision while submitting the report of the public hearing.

The Chairman Ad hoc Committee stressed that the resolutions of the State Houses of Assembly on the constitution review would be transmitted to the National Assembly by October.

He lauded the participants of the public for their maturity and calmness during the deliberations.

Kawule said the participants were security agencies, Civil Society Organizations, government officials, politicians, independent bodies and the media, among others. (NAN)