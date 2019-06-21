PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The opposition All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State has condemned and rejected the election of new two Speakers by some members of the State House of Assembly,

In a press statement issued to journalists on Friday, the State Secretary of the party, Alhaji Bako Hussaini, described the lawmakers’ actions “unethical and unprofessional conduct.”

He said the Clerk of the Assembly as well as the security agents on duty were complacent and called on anti-graft agencies to investigate their conduct.

To this end, the statement said the party had written a petition against the Clerk of the House to the disciplinary committee of the Nigeria Bar Association over “his act of gross misconduct and scornful approach to Nigerian Constitution and the laws of Bauchi State.

“We have seen a new leaf in the history of legislative business in Nigeria where in the cover of the night, the so-called Clerk of the assembly conducted a charade and packaged fraudulent session as early as 6 am with only 11 out of 31 members in attendance,” the statement added.

The statement further said “our members-elect being law-abiding, expected that the Clerk who claimed to be a lawyer, will ensure due process and fairness in handling the affairs of the House.”

The APC scribe alleged that the security outfits they sought protection from were used by the “PDP government” to teargas and forcefully remove “our members” out of the assembly complex.

The statement called on APC members to be resolute and maintain their loyalty to the party, while disloyal members will soon meet their Waterloo.