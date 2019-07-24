Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly within 30 days.

The House at Wednesday’s plenary resolved that the National Assembly would consider taking over the functions of the Bauchi House of Assembly, if the governor failed to comply with the resolution,

The House also resolved to transmit its resolution to the Senate for concurrence.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee that investigated the crisis in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The House had last week directed Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state, threatening to take over the functions of the House if he failed to comply.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Musa, Sarki Adar, informed the House that in the course of its investigation, the committee discovered that Bala and his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar were at logger heads over the control of the state Assembly.

Adar added that the committee also discovered that the Bauchi governor first issued a proclamation for the inauguration of the state Assembly ” on the 17th of Junes, but issued another on the 20th of June.”

According to him, a video footage from Channels TV revealed that “the group made up of 13 lawmakers assembled on the 7am on the inauguration date and conducted elections into the principal offices, while the other group came around 8am after they discovered that they had done that, they assembled in front of the mace statue in front of the Assembly building and conducted their own election.”