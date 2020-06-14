(Ahmed Kaigama, NAN)

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has donated N10.5 million to the state task force committee on COVID-19 and Lasser fever to complement its effort in the fight against the pandemics in the state.

Mr Musa Nakwada, the spokesman for the legislators, said this in a statement on Sunday in Bauchi.

Nakwada said the idea was part of the House efforts to ensure coordinated action in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is also to demonstrate stewardship of legislators in ending the pandemic in the state.

“Thus our donation is meant to consolidate on the gains of the committee,” he said.

Nakwada said the House commended the task force for its unmatched commitment toward the fight against the disease.

He added that its commitment and effort has already yielded positive results in the state.

He said that the House also commended Gov. Bala Muhammed for managing the pandemic effectively and alleviating the hardship caused by the pandemic on residents.

“Through enlightenment and medical support and protective measures, the Governor and the Task Force led by the Deputy Governor, have done remarkably well.

“The provision of Bauchi State Molecular Reference Laboratory for tests and other medical support in Bauchi, is another feat that excites the lawmakers,” he said.

Nakwada who is the member representing Bogoro constituency said the legislators also lauded residents for their resilience while experiencing the global pandemics.

He, however, called on the general public to strictly adhere to the protocol of managing COVID-19.