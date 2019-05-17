Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed a bill to repeal the law on recovery of looted public funds and properties.

The bill was passed on Wednesday, with 13 members, out of 31 in attendance.

Speaker Kawuwa Damina, presided at plenary, where three bills passed through First, Second and Third readings without objection.

This came less than two weeks to the end of the tenure of Governor Mohammed Abubakar, who was defeated during the last governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner had declared Bala Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party, as winner of the governorship election.

In 2017, the governor signed into law, the bill establishing Public Property and Funds Recovery Tribunal, aimed at assisting the government recover all stolen public assets and funds.

The governor had said the tribunal has the mandate to recover state assets, including properties and monies stolen by past government officials, civil servants, companies, individuals and also prosecute looters.