The Bauchi State House of Assembly, on Tuesday passed the state’s N167.2 billion Appropriation Bill for 2020.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Appropriation at plenary.

Presenting the report, the chairman Alhaji Abdulkadir Dewu said that the committee conducted budget defence by inviting Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as public hearing on the budget before arriving at its conclusion.

Dewu said the final budget was made up of N72.6 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 43 per cent and N94.6 billion capital expenditure, representing 57 per cent.

Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, the speaker of the house thanked the committee for its efforts towards making the budget a reality.

The lawmakers thereafter unanimously passed the budget and urged the executive to ensure its proper implementation.

The speaker urged the clerk to produce clean copies of the bill for governor’s assent.

Gov. Bala Mohammed had on Dec. 10, presented a budget of N167.2 billion to the house for consideration.(NAN)