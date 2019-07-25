Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly within 30 days.

The House at, yesterday’s plenary, resolved that the National Assembly would consider taking over the functions of the Assembly, if the governor fails to comply with the resolution,

The House also resolved to transmit its resolution to the Senate for concurrence.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee that investigated the crisis in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The House had last week directed Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state, threatening to take over the functions of the House if he fails to comply.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Musa Sarki Adar informed the House that in the course of its investigation, the committee discovered that Bala and his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar were at logger head over the control of the state assembly.

Adar added that the committee also discovered that the Bauchi governor first issued a proclamation for the inauguration of the state assembly “on the 17th of Junes, but issued another on the 20th of June.”