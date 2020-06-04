PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI
Social and economic activities in Azare, Katagum local government area
of Bauchi State came to a standstill as hundreds took to the streets
to protest the ban of commercial motorcycle operators popularly known
as Achaba the state government.
The protests in Azare started at about 8: 00 am on Thursday as
hundreds of bike riders demonstrated in the second largest city in the
state against the ban.
The protesters rode through Sarduana road, Sule katgum road, Misau
road and major streets of Azare before stopping at Emir’s palace to
register their complaints against the ban. However, no palace official
came to address them at the time of filing this report.
The protesters were seen, holding leaves and chanting in Hausa “We
will not agree”. “You cannot ban Achaba because that is what sustains
us”, “Do you (government) want us to die”
It will be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed banned commercial
bikes in the hit of Corona virus pandemic saying their activities
constituted security risks and fuel the spread of the disease.
The government promised to cushion the effect of the sudden ban by
procuring 1000 tricycles to replace them, with 350 already brought in
and awaiting distribution.
However, the ban has been widely condemned by residents due to the
attendant sufferings on the masses.
They described the ban as ill-thought and did not adequately consider
the social and economic impact on residents and the nature of the
state where there is no intra-city or public transportation in most
cities and towns.
The criticisms and protests are mounting even as the police continued
to clampdown on some commercial motorcyclists who defy the ban
“It is not only Okada riders alone that will suffer it. The citizens
will suffer as a result of the ban. For instance, mechanics, those
selling fuel, spare parts, engine oil will also feel the ban
negatively. The government should reverse the ban and come out with
modalities before banning them,” Muktar Muhammed, a resident of Azare,
said
