PAUL ORUDE BAUCHISocial and economic activities in Azare, Katagum local government areaof Bauchi State came to a standstill as hundreds took to the streetsto protest the ban of commercial motorcycle operators popularly knownas Achaba the state government.The protests in Azare started at about 8: 00 am on Thursday ashundreds of bike riders demonstrated in the second largest city in thestate against the ban.The protesters rode through Sarduana road, Sule katgum road, Misauroad and major streets of Azare before stopping at Emir’s palace toregister their complaints against the ban. However, no palace officialcame to address them at the time of filing this report.The protesters were seen, holding leaves and chanting in Hausa “Wewill not agree”. “You cannot ban Achaba because that is what sustainsus”, “Do you (government) want us to die”It will be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed banned commercialbikes in the hit of Corona virus pandemic saying their activitiesconstituted security risks and fuel the spread of the disease.The government promised to cushion the effect of the sudden ban byprocuring 1000 tricycles to replace them, with 350 already brought inand awaiting distribution.However, the ban has been widely condemned by residents due to theattendant sufferings on the masses.They described the ban as ill-thought and did not adequately considerthe social and economic impact on residents and the nature of thestate where there is no intra-city or public transportation in mostcities and towns.The criticisms and protests are mounting even as the police continuedto clampdown on some commercial motorcyclists who defy the ban“It is not only Okada riders alone that will suffer it. The citizenswill suffer as a result of the ban. For instance, mechanics, thoseselling fuel, spare parts, engine oil will also feel the bannegatively. The government should reverse the ban and come out withmodalities before banning them,” Muktar Muhammed, a resident of Azare,said