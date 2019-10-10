Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has donated N10 million to families of 30 people who were feared to have drowned in Kirfi River in Kirfi Local Government Area.

The charged a committee comprising the Commissioners of Works and Transport, Abdulkadir Ibrahim; Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki and Caretaker Chairman of the Kirfi, Bappa Abdu to ensure judicious distribution of the funds.

He announced this during a visit to commiserate with families of the victims. Governor Mohammed while expressing shock at the tragedy said 15 people have been rescued.

Bappa Abdu, who responded on behalf of the victims thanked the governor for the donation.