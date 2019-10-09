PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has donated N10 m to the families of the 30 people who were feared drowned in Kirfi River in Kirfi Local Government Area of the state.

The governor announced this during a sympathy visit to the area to commiserate with the families of the victims.

Governor Mohammed who expressed shock over the incident, said already out of the number, 15 people had been rescued.

The governor constituted a committee comprising of Commissioners of Works and Transport and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim and Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki and the caretaker chairman, Alhaji Bappa Abdu to ensure the judicious distribution of the donation.

The Chairman of Kirfi Local Government Area, Alhaji Bappa Abdu, expressed gratitude to the governor for the donation.