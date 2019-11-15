Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is to partner with the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) to ensure compliance in execution of projects.

Commissioner for Budget, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, who stated this when he hosted officials of CITAD said the synergy between the two bodies would boost citizens’ participation in budget process, monitoring of projects with the help of digital technology, designing ICT policies, and assessing the ICT capability of staff.

Gamawa stated this in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Muslim Pawal,

He said with the support of CITAD, the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning would be able sensitize communities on the need to take ownership of public projects. “I am fully aware of what CITAD is doing in improving ICTs skills and in improving transparency and accountability in the country, therefore, we will leverage that and partner with you to make progress. The most important thing is to get a starting point which will open other windows of initiative and partnership,” he said.

Acting Programmes Coordinator of CITAD, Malam Isah Garba said the agency and the budget ministry would work together to improve accountability in the budgetary process and service.