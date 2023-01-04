From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, has resigned from her appointment hours after her father, Alh Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, was stripped of his traditional title as the Wazirin Bauchi.

Her resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, through the Secretary to the State Government, Government House, Bauchi dated January 4, 2023.

“Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member, Bauchi State Executive Council, and Hon Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect,” she wrote:

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my State under your Administration.”