Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Mohammmed Sadiq, has resigned his appointment.

Sadiq made this known in a letter Sadiq submitted to the Governor Bala Mohammed during the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House.

He is widely viewed as a loyal supporter of former Speaker’ Yakubu Dogara who dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) weeks ago.

Sadiq was appointed a Commissioner from Dass Local Government Area, which is one of the LGAs in the Tafawa Balewa/Dass/Bogoro Federal Constituency which Dogara represents in the House of Representative

Sadiq’s letter was posted on his verified Facebook page late Wednesday night.

‘I have honourably tendered my voluntary resignation as a Commissioner (Ministry of Commerce & Industries) and a Member,’ he stated.