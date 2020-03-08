Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

The Assets Recovery Committee set up by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has indicted two former governors of the state.

The committee in its interim report stated that lsa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar and their associates are to refund over N1 trillion, allegedly looted during their tenures, to Bauchi State government.

The committee, which is about to wind up its activities, claimed that it discovered more items allegedly belonging to the state government from the house of former Governor Abubakar.

A member of the committee, Lawal Husseini Ibrahim, a legal practitioner, disclosed this in Bauchi yesterday while answering questions on the activities of the committee.

“As the committee was rounding up its activities it received a whistleblower tip off about items being carted away and transferred outside the state by the family of former governor Abubakar,” he said, adding that the committee visited the house of the former governor at Fadaman Mada and was able to recover only few items like 105 Pasta making machines, 10 sewing machines, carton of surgical hand gloves and several office furniture belonging to the Bauchi government.

“The committee had earlier recovered four tractors, a luxury bus and a house belonging to the state government which Abubakar sold to himself. The house is located opposite the Government House, adjacent to Wikki Hotel,” he added.

Lawal said the committee traced a lot of Bauchi government properties and resources allegedly frittered away by the two former governors and their associates, noting that the committee would soon submit its report.