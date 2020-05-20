Paul Orude, Bauchi

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bauchi State has risen to five, with six patients being discharged on Wednesday after their results returned negative.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting, where he pointed out that the state is yet to record any severe case of COVID-19.

He said the five recorded deaths arose from non-reportage of the sickness and other underlying health issues.

He said the state has a 2 per cent death rate out of 225 confirmed cases, the lowest in the entire country.

The governor stated the total number of active cases is 93, with the total number of those discharged 127.

He disclosed that 63 new cases were recorded in Katagum Local Government Area, while 25 were recorded in Bauchi Local Government Area.

All the 27 health workers who tested positive for the virus, he said, have since tested negative and are now discharged.

The governor praised the excellent work carried out by the Rapid Response Committee on COVID-19 headed by the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, and the various sub-committees.

He said based on evidence of positive results, the administration has reviewed the current situation and has decided to lift the state lockdown.

‘We have the least number of those in hospital compared to those discharged,’ the governor said.

‘We were not doing lockdown because we want to punish anybody but thank God we have successfully managed it.

‘This decision (to lift the lockdown) will be taken by you. We are suggesting that as from Thursday we should lift the lockdown in the whole state, people will go to their business, pray on Friday if we agree on the conduct and character. We need the support of our royal fathers, but no horse riding and massive celebration,’ he said addressing the stakeholders.