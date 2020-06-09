PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI
The new Commissioner of police in Bauchi State, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, has
expressed concern over the increasing cases of rape and violence
against women and children in the country.
Jimeta vowed to revive the gender section in his command and follow-up
all cases involving violence against women and children to a logical
conclusion in a bid to tackle the problem.
The new CP, who made this known during his maiden interaction with
journalists on Tuesday in his office, assured that he would partner
with civil society organisations as well as the media to address the
problem
“Violence generally, especially against women and children, sex and
gender based violence, cut across has become a general concern,” he
noted.
“What I intend to do, just as what the Inspector General of police
has done, we are going to revive the gender section of the state
command and make sure that it works. We are going to make sure that
all cases that involved violence against women and children are
followed up to the logical end.
“We are going to be proactive to make sure that we have a working
relationship with human rights organisations, women organisations,
especially FIDA and also journalists,”bhe said.
Jimeta, who opined that gender based violence was totally
unacceptable, and should not be condoled by anybody, believes the
media has a great role to play to sensitise the public on the dangers
of violence against women and children.
“In your talk shows, in your other programmes there is need for these
issues to be discussed to make sure they do nopt come
“Incidentally I was in Edo when that unfortunate incident involving
Miss Uwa Omozuwa happened and before I left we were able to arrests
the suspects,” he said.
Jimeta lamented that it was disheartening that women, girls and children
were the major victims of sexual abuse and violence, calling on
stakeholders to rise to the occasion and condemn the dispicable act.
The police boss said that the command under his leadership will embark
on training and retraining of officers and men to ensure that issues
of violation of human right abuse is reduced even as he called on
professional bodies, including the media organizations to join hands
and embrace community policing in the state.
Leave a Reply