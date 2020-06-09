PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

The new Commissioner of police in Bauchi State, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, has

expressed concern over the increasing cases of rape and violence

against women and children in the country.

Jimeta vowed to revive the gender section in his command and follow-up

all cases involving violence against women and children to a logical

conclusion in a bid to tackle the problem.

The new CP, who made this known during his maiden interaction with

journalists on Tuesday in his office, assured that he would partner

with civil society organisations as well as the media to address the

problem

“Violence generally, especially against women and children, sex and

gender based violence, cut across has become a general concern,” he

noted.

“What I intend to do, just as what the Inspector General of police

has done, we are going to revive the gender section of the state

command and make sure that it works. We are going to make sure that

all cases that involved violence against women and children are

followed up to the logical end.

“We are going to be proactive to make sure that we have a working

relationship with human rights organisations, women organisations,

especially FIDA and also journalists,”bhe said.

Jimeta, who opined that gender based violence was totally

unacceptable, and should not be condoled by anybody, believes the

media has a great role to play to sensitise the public on the dangers

of violence against women and children.

“In your talk shows, in your other programmes there is need for these

issues to be discussed to make sure they do nopt come

“Incidentally I was in Edo when that unfortunate incident involving

Miss Uwa Omozuwa happened and before I left we were able to arrests

the suspects,” he said.

Jimeta lamented that it was disheartening that women, girls and children

were the major victims of sexual abuse and violence, calling on

stakeholders to rise to the occasion and condemn the dispicable act.

The police boss said that the command under his leadership will embark

on training and retraining of officers and men to ensure that issues

of violation of human right abuse is reduced even as he called on

professional bodies, including the media organizations to join hands

and embrace community policing in the state.