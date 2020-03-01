Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

BAUCHI state government has debunked claims made in a report in a national daily (not The Sun) that it breached financial laws in the award of the contract for the purchase of vehicles for the state officials.

The government said the allegation against the state governor, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, was outright falsehood.

A statement signed by Alhaji Mukhtar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Bauchi State Governor on Media, debunked the claims, pointing out its flaws about the Governor.

“We write with reference to the Premium Times story, of 22nd February 2020. The story, in its entirety, is, to put it mildly, a very serious distraction from the ethical governance environment, that the Bauchi State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, (Kauran Bauchi), has established in the State; a paradigm shift from the past and a vehicle that promotes transparency, accountability, and due process, the statement said.

The report alleged that the state government did not follow laid down procedure in awarding the contract for the supply of 105 vehicles

It also alleged that the Governor is a director in the company that won the contract while the suppliers had under-delivered or underperformed.

Gidado said all the purchases went through due process, saying that the allegations by the media outfit were baseless and sponsored.