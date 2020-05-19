Paul Orude Bauchi

No fewer than 20 patients, including a journalist in Bauchi State who tested posittive for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from isolation centres while three new positive cases have been recorded in the state.

The discharged patients had spent weeks on treatment at the various treatment centres in the state, with their results turning out negative.

They were discharged on Sunday.

This latest mass discharge has now brought the total number of those so far discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 infection as of last Sunday to 89.

The state Ministry of Health COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre, said those discharged based on LGAs distribution were Bauchi 17, Ganjuwa and Katagum, one.

The state has a total of 123 active patients who are on admission at the various treatment centrers in the state. At present, the state’s total confirmed cases stands at 215.