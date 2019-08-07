Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to work with relevant constitutional bodies to resolve the crises in the Edo, Bauchi Houses of Assembly.

He gave the assurance when he received in audience, members of the Bauchi House of Assembly and other stakeholders, yesterday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying: “I am aware of the problem in Edo and Bauchi states and I try to appreciate my position as the president, the political situation vis-a-vis the constitution of our country, the role of the commissioners of police and the party. I always like to be on the side of the constitution,” he said.

He promised to liaise with the Minister of Justice when sworn in and the Inspector General of Police, to ensure the rights of the constituencies and individuals were not abused in any form.

Buhari advised them to stay firm, bearing in mind their responsibilities to their constituencies and always keep the party informed.

The party members led by Adams Oshiomhole, had briefed the president on events leading to the crisis in the House.

Meanwhile, the 17 aggrieved Bauchi lawmakers who were sworn into office last Friday following a reconciliation with their colleagues, have made U-turn and renounced their inauguration.

The lawmakers were led to the meeting with the President by Kawuwa Shehu Damina, who had earlier laid claim to the speakership of the Assembly until he and his aggrieved colleagues sheathed their swords and accepted Abubakar Suleiman, who was elected by 11 members at a previous inauguration of the House, as Speaker.

The 31-member Bauchi Assembly consists of 22 APC, eight Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) members each.

Emerging from the closed-door parley with Buhari, the lawmakers told State House Correspondents that they no longer abide by the reconciliation they reached with their colleagues and the governor, five days earlier.

Speaking on their behalf, Damina demanded a fresh proclamation for another inauguration of the State Assembly.

Asked what the true situation was having been inaugurated earlier, he replied: “The situation is as it is now because in Arithmetic, there is nothing that will make 11 to be greater than 20 and later that 11 grew to 13. So that is the position.”