The Bauchi State National and State Assembly Elections Tribunal on Monday commenced pre-hearing conference into petitions filed before it by various political parties.

The Chairman of the three-man penal, Justice Hafsat Andulrahaman, said at the occasion that the tribunal had received 27 petitions.

Abdulrahman explained that seven petitions were for the Senatorial, eight petitions for house of representatives, while 12 petitions were for the state assembly elections.

She assured the parties that the members of penal would be fair and just during the proceedings.

Abdulrahman said that the penal would be guided by evidence presented before it to arrive at just decisions.

