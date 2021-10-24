From Paul Orude Bauchi

Management of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has sacked two lecturers found guilty of sexually harassing their female students.

The Rector, Sanusi Gumau, disclosed this on Saturday night while addressing the press. Gumau said the decision was taken during the polytechnic’s 98th Governing Council meeting on Saturday. The dismissed lecturers are Musa Baba Abubakar of the General Studies Department and Adebusoye Michael Sunday of the Nutrition and Dietetics Department.

The rector denied allegation that the school management had tried to cover up the errant lecturer, while also revealing that another staff was indicted in the illicit act.

“I welcome you to witness the final verdict of all that have been making waves in the media concerning the issue of our staff who was reported to have been allegedly involved in rape, Abubakar Musa Baba,” he said.

