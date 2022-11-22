From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed excitement with the flag off of commencement oil drilling in Bauchi State by President Muhammadu Buhari saying the development would cement the memories of Nigerians.

Mohammed made the assertion when he received President Muhammadu Buhari to launch the commencement of oil drilling in Kolmani Oil Field at Barambu, a border community between Bauchi and Gombe States, on Tuesday.

He said there should be no need for conflict between Bauchi and Gombe States over the discovery of oil in the community bordering the two states.

The event was attended by President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubi, Governors, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and other Ministers, traditional rulers from Bauchi and Gombe States and other distinguished guests who gracethis historic occasion.

“It would be recalled that on 2nd February 2019, our long-awaited dream of oil and gas exploration became a reality, when Your Excellency Mr. President visited here to spud-in the Kolmani River-II Well,” he said.

“Today, being the 22nd of November 2022, another history is made, President Muhammadu Buhari is here again to flag-off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

“This is a day that will be cemented in our memories throughout our lives. It is a day that will be remembered for heralding the economic prosperity of our good people of Bauchi State”

“For us in Bauchi State, this is an exciting moment. Despite the Kolmani River being the territorial demarcation of the borderline between Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi state and Akko Local Government Area of Gombe state, there is no conflict or tension between us.

“The two states remain the same, Gombe was carved out of Bauchi. We are brothers and sisters in pain and prosperity.

“The discovery of oil in any of our communities will be for the benefit of us all. We, as a government, are already investing in these areas to create a sense of belonging, government presence, and reduce poverty and unemployment”

He pledged that his administration would continue to support the efforts and policies of the Federal Government to protect lives and property, and promote economic prosperity.

“Bauchi State is today among the top in the World Bank and Federal Government ranking on the Ease of Doing Business,” he said.

“I want to thank Mr. President for graciously approving the award of contract for the construction of the road leading to the project site.

“The contract was awarded some years back, but up to this moment work is yet to commence on it.

“Like the Proverbial Oliver Twist, I wish to request Mr. President to kindly direct the commencement and completion of work on the dilapidated road without further delay. When completed, the road will assist in providing easy access for the investors, security, workers and the community”

Mohammed also assured that Bauchi would closely collaborate with Gombe state and work in tandem for the benefit of the good people of the two states and the nation at large.

“As part of global best practice, Bauchi State is ready to sign a collaborative agreement with Gombe State, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd and the investors to ensure synergy, efficiency and conflict prevention and management,” he disclosed.

“There are so many examples that show the effectiveness of this model. Tanzania is a good example.

“The experiences we have had from Niger Delta and other communities show the importance of collaboration, community engagement, environmental protection, mutual respect, and fairness in preventing conflict and violence that are often associated with exploration of mineral resources.

“I want to assure you that we will put in place mechanisms that will prevent the repeat of some of the past mistakes. Oil and Gas exploration falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal Government. As States, we will provide the needed support”

The obviously elated Governor assured investors that their investments would be safe and will yield positive returns, saying the host community Barambu has been a wonderful and reliable host.

“We are going to enlighten and sensitize the people on the importance of this project. Fortunately, there is a provision for the Host Communities in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) signed by Mr. President last year,” he assured.

“We look forward to your active involvement in the state through Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) that directly touches the lives of your host communities and the people of Bauchi State at large.

“The entire people of Bauchi are going to ensure this turns out to be a success story. We invite you to invest in our state not just in Oil and Gas but also in other sector of the economy. Bauchi is blessed with arable land for agriculture, mineral resources and most importantly the law abiding and peaceful indigenes of the state.

“We will maintain a peaceful and harmonious environment to ensure our investors have freedom to operate for the benefit of our two states, investors, and the nation at large.”