Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has launched the ‘Clean Nigeria- Use the Toilet’ as part of measures to boost sanitary and hygienic conditions in the state.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Muktar Gidado, said the programme was fagged off, yesterday, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The flag -off was a national transformation initiative aimed at mobilising the populace to imbibe the culture of safe defecation practice towards the attainment of the national target of making Nigeria open defecation free by 2025.