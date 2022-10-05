From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Residents of Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State, the hometown of Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawal have been displaced in the wake of a flood that ravaged the town.

Residents who lamented the situation revealed that the flood situation in the town remained critical with new areas coming under the impact of the deluge as of Wednesday.

According to reports, floodwaters have been lashing Gashua and communities around with River Yobe and its tributaries receiving heavy inflows.

Low-lying areas in Gashua have been covered with water which also submerged buildings and culverts.

Streets such as Memorial, Abdullahi Masaba, Kasuwan Gwari to Tashan Kuka and Gamadiya are reeling under severe flooding.

Resident Lawan Bulama disclosed that the 96-year-old Gashua bridge collapsed into the river and the water gauge was swept away.

He said no life was lost and no casualty was reported injured and, besides the incident of the bridge collapsing, many public and residential houses have been flooded.

Bulama said the newly constructed Secondary School and the North East Development Commission, NEDC, Housing Units at the outskirts of Gashua town along Yusufari road were occupied by flood waters.

The climatologist with a specialism in Rainfall Anomalies said the situation is bad that it prevents vehicular movement.

“This development disrupts road connectivity thereby throwing normal commuting out of gear,” he said.

“A portion of embankment in Dan Falkun Allah Shiyadda communities broke out with a huge volume of flood water overflowing out of the barricade, destroying two houses.

“Many people thronged to the site for rescue and help mission and within a few minutes, they were able to block the water.

“And more people are on red alert for quick response if any untoward break of the embankment is to arise,” he stated.