Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed concern about the gale of flooding that has hit the state leading to loss of lives and property.

Many residents have been rendered homeless in several local governments including Bauchi, Zaki, Alkaleri, Shira, just as farmlands have been washed away by floods.

Mohammed expressed concern when he received a report on the recent flooding in the state capital, which has adversely affected some areas.

Over the last weeks, flood have sacked many communities and led to the death of some residents, including three students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, following a collapsed metal bridge after flooding.

A statement by his spokesperson, Ladan Salihu, issued on Monday from Saudi Arabia, said the governor “is deeply saddened by these unfortunate developments which have caused devastation to many families”

While Mohammed is in Saudi Arabia performing Hajj with his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, the acting governor Abubakar Suleiman, who is the Speaker of the state Assembly, has visited many affected communities to sympathise with victims.

The team assessed the level of devastation and mobilised prompt relief materials to victims affected through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)

On the recent flood incident that happened in the state capital, Governor Mohammed directed the Ministry of Works to mobilise engineers and liaise with contractors handling road projects in the capital to unblock major drainages and culverts.