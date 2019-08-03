PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government is to benefit from a grant of 3 million dollars under Better Education Service Delivery for All project.

The Team Leader of the project, Professor Gidado Tahir, announced this when he led members of the project on a courtesy call to Governor Bala, Abdulkadir Mohammed, at Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi.

Tahir explained that the project was an initiative of the Universal Basic Education Commission to support the selected states to address the menace of out-of-school children.

He said members of the team were in the state to intimate the governor on their activities and appealed to him to key into the project in order to enable him reach out to the beneficiaries.

Tahir requested Governor Mohammed to invest more resources in the state education sector to ensure effective teaching and learning in schools.

Responding, Governor Mohammed acknowledged the efforts of the Federal government at supporting state governments to address the challenges facing the education sector in their states.

The governor while pledging to comply with the project’s requirements, observed that the grant would assist his administration to find a lasting solution to the menace of out-of-school children in the state.

To this end, Governor Mohammed directed the Secretary to the State Government and the Permanent Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board to work with members of the project for the success of the project in the state.