Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yahuza Adamu as the new Head of Civil Service (HOS) and 22 permanent secretaries to rejig his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of Adamu as the state HOS is sequel to the retirement from active service of his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Jibo, after serving for the mandatory 35 years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Media Adviser to the governor, Malam Mukhtar Gidado, on Thursday in Bauchi.

According to the statement, all the appointments takes immediate effect.

Adamu, a graduate of economics from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and a master degree holder in Agricultural Economics from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, is expected to put in his best in repositioning and rejuvenating the civil service.

In a related development the statement further indicated that the governor has approved the appointment and the elevation of 22 directors to the position of permanent secretaries.

He explained that their appointments were based on merit, “adding that all of them were subjected to competency test as part of government’s effort to determine their capability and trustworthiness”.

The governor charged the appointees to discharge their duties with commitment, dedication and fear of God, stressing that the government will continue to reward merit, and sanction indolence and laxity.

NAN recalls that Mohammed recently appointed 22 commissioners, secretary to the state government and his chief of staff, following the dissolution of the state executive council in June 2021.

The dissolution and reconstitution of the state executive council and topmost civil service are designed to improve service delivery. (NAN)

