From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has got a new Commissioner of Police Mr Aminu Alhassan who assumed duty, Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Alhassan shortly after taking over from Umar Mamman Sanda, who is now the Commissioner in charge of X-Squad Force Criminal Intelligence Dept Lagos Annex, promised to work round the clock to nip in the bud security challenges of kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry bedevilling the state.

A statement from Ahmed Mohammed Wakil Police Public Relations Officer for the command described Alhassan as an officer with exceptional dexterity.

Born in Indabawa Quarters in Kano on June 8, 1963, Alhassan graduated from the University of Sokoto and the University of Benin.

He comes with vast experience in policing, investigation and prosecution, Superintendent of Police Wakil stated.

“The new CP being a man of focus, undefeated determination, passion, dedication to duty, sheer will and an unchallenged high level of patriotism has made several achievements which helped in making policing easier,” he said

“He started his career as a Cadet ASP in Police Academy Annex Kaduna. He Patrol and Guard (P & G) officer at Ogui Abakpa Nike Divisions, Traffic Officer at Trans Ekulu Division, 2ic Narcotics State CID all in Enugu State Command. He was O/C Homicide Unit at Zone 4 Headquarters Makurdi, Benue State. He served as DCO ‘A’ Division Jos, Plateau State, Failed Banks Inquiry Detective at /FCID Annex Victoria Island, DPO Talata Mafara and Tsafe Divisions, and 2ic State CID Gusau Zamfara State. For 9years he was OC CIB Benin Edo State from where he was promoted AC Ops Intelligence FIB Force Headquarters Abuja. He was AC State CID Abeokuta, Ogun State, Area Commander Hadejia-Jigawa State, DC Liberals Police Staff College Jos, and once more DC State CID Abeokuta Ogun State. He was moved to Delta State as DC State CID Asaba, DC OPS Yenagoa-Bayelsa State, CP Cross River State respectively.

“Spurred by zeal, fortitude and dedication to the police calling, he has attended several capacity building courses part of which include; Junior Police Command Course (JCC), Intermediate Command Course (ICC), Senior Police Command Course (SPCC), US Safety and Security Course, NDIC/CBN Anti-Fraud Instruction Course, Advanced Military Intelligence Course (AMIC), Advanced Police Intelligence Course (APIC), FHQ Senior Officers Investigation Course (FHQ SOIC).”

He said on the job, CP Alhassa has held several strategic positions and had undertaken assignments successfully.

“Some of his exploits include Member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Member of the African Forensic Science Association. The new Commissioner is happily married and blessed with good children.

“Today, CP Alhassan’s posting as CP Bauchi State Police Command is a testimony and consolidation of his years of policing with remarkable standards, one that will no doubt usher in a new era in police public relations and check excesses of the criminals.”