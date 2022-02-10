From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, raised the alarm over the movement of an unknown helicopter around Lame-Burra Forest.

This is coming few days after the governor declared that Toro council remained the epicentre of insecurity and that has defied all efforts to check.

The governor stated this when he received the Air Officer Commanding, Special Operation Command of Nigerian Air Force, Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Tajuddeen Yusuf, in Bauchi at Government House.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Mohammed said he was speaking based on intelligent reports received from security agents and the local community over the suspicious movement of the helicopter which mission is unknown to the state.

He called on personnel of the Air Force base in the state to intensify surveillance in the area with a view to identifying the suspected helicopter and protecting people’s lives and property.

Yusuf said the command was aware of the situation and assured investigation was ongoing with a view to checking the trend and apprehending the suspected helicopter for appropriate action