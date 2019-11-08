Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed a 10-man committee to oversee the 2019 Christian pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

A statement by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado, named Elder Simon Sarauta Balewa, as team leader and Rev. Joshu’a Ray Main as deputy. Other members are Moses Ayuba Hankali, Mrs Brisca Joram Aaron, Rev. Moses Sirji Gonam, Pastor Sunday K. Simon, Mr. John Haruna, Rev. John Emmanuel, Joseph Dadi and Benjamin Zagi Dass.

Governor Mohammed charged the committee to justify the confidence reposed on them by upholding the tenants of honesty, dedication and commitment while delivering effective service to the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the state is seeking private sector partnership in the management of Yankari Games Reserves.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Moddibbo Usman Abdulkadir Ahmed, disclosed this, yesterday, while touring the games park with kannywood artistes, Jamila Nagudu and Bosho.

Ahmed lamented that the park had been plagued by bad management and that private sector investors were required to change its fortunes and grow revenue to the government.

“The governor has given me a free hand to get investors so that we can uplift it to boost our internally generated revenue.It is a kind of private-public partnership. We are looking at it with a federal government regulatory body to ensure that the partnership is safe for the investors and for the state and that we don’t fall into the hands of greedy people,” said Ahmed.