Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of administrative secretaries for the 20 councils of the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, indicated that Mustapha Alkali, Babayo Sulaiman, Usman Abdu, Nura Yusuf and Simon Ayuba Dodo are posted to Bauchi, Ganjuwa, Misau, Ningi and Bogoro Local Government Areas respectively.

Others are, Abdullahi Maikano, Dambam, Abdullahi Danbaba, Jama’are, Salisu Abdullahi, Darazo, Aminu Shuaibu Hassan, Shira and Nuhu Jibrin Alkaleri Local Government.

The rest are Mustapha A Musa, Giade, Shuaibu Saleh Ganji, Warji, Idris Alhaji Ibrahim, Itas Gadau, Dansallau Mu’azu, Gamawa and Maina Shehu, Zaki Local Government.

Others appointed are Tijjani Hamidu Madaci, Katagum, Yunus Anas andMohammed Tafawa Balewa, Amaza Dare Kagadama, Dass, Barrister Habibu Umar, Kirfi and Yusuf Dabo Toro Local Government.

Meanwhile, wife of the governor, Mrs. Meriem Bala Mohammed, has donated sewing machines to a Bauchi based skills aquisition center, Mu’assasatul Mar’atul Saliha.

While presenting the items, Mrs. Mohammed, said the gesture was to contribute towards the empowerment of youths and women..

“I was impressed when I visited the centre recently where I promised to give my support,” she said.

The first lady said the role of women and youths in societal development cannot be overemphasized and urged wealthy individuals to assist them realise their full potential.

Receiving the items, founder of the Mu’assasatul Mar’atul Saliha Centre, Halima Abdullahi, expressed gratitude to the governor’s wife for the gesture and pledged to judicious utilise the items.

Ibrahim, who said the centre was established more than five years, disclosed that they had to work with broken machines until the governor’s wife intervention.

The governor’s wife paid a visit to parents of Yusuf Ibrahim, an indigene of Bauchi who emerged winner at the national Mathematics and Science competitions organised by NNPC.

She expressed the delighted with the performance of Yusuf Adamu, and promised to support him with a scholarship in addition to the N100,000 and other prizes that he won.