From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, a Harvard University Law lecturer as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, following the removal of Dr Ladan Salihu.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday June 14 by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Muktar Gidado.

The statement said the appointment of Gamawa is with immediate effect.

“Gamawa holds a Master’s and Doctorate Degrees in Law from Harvard University, USA, one of the prominent centres of learning in the World,” the statement said.

“He hails from Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He is a legal practitioner, teacher, policy expert and public servant. He has worked across a wide range of organizations, government agencies, educational institutions and non– profitable entities”, the statement read in part”

The new Chief of Staff was a former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, who was recently relieved of his appointment following the dissolution of the State Executive Council by Governor Mohammed.

“Gamawa was also the State Focal Person for World Bank Projects, Chairman of Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, Vice Chairman of Bauchi State World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), Regional Representative of Technical Working Group on Subnational Ease of Doing Business, among other responsibilities,” the statement added.

“While at Harvard he was the Coordinator of Harvard Law School Graduate Forum (2011-2014) and a teaching fellow. He presented many academic and professional papers at local and international conferences.

“Dr. Gamawa was in the year 2020 awarded with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award,” it concluded.

Gamawa replaces Salihu, a former Director-General of Radio Corporation of Nigeria and founder and Chief Executive Officer, Albarka Radio based inn Bauchi