PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of Service.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesman Dr Ladan Salihu l.

The statement indicated that before his appointment, the new Head of Service was the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Governor’s Office.

It explained that Yalwa replaced the outgone Head of Service, Alhaji Adamu, Umar Gokaru, who was directed by the governor to proceed on compulsory retirement for the public interest.

According to the statement, the governor appreciated the former Head of Service for his invaluable contribution to the state civil service.