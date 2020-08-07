Paul Orude Bauchi

In what appears to be a novelty, Governor Bala Mohammed of BAUCHI State, has appointed a Special Assistant on unmarried women.

This was contained in a letter of appointment signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government , Sabiu Baba, and issued to the appointee , Balaraba Ibrahim , on Tuesday.

According to the letter, Ibrahim would assist the governor on single ladies.

It stated that her appointment was based on her knowledge, experience and personal qualities.

Mohammed tasked the new SA on unmarried women to utilise all her qualities in facing the challenges of her office to promote the attainment of the administration’s collective goal and the expectation of the electorate.

The governor said Ibrahim’s appointment was with immediate effect.