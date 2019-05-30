PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

The new governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed on Thursday, appointed Mohammed Sabi’u Baba as the Secretary to the State Government.

This was contained in a press release signed by the spokesperson of the Governor, Mr Ladan Saliu.

Saliu in the statement disclosed that Alhaji Abjbakar Kari is the new Chief of Staff, while Alhaji Bahisr Yau was appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s office.

Governor Mohammed also announced the appointment of Deputy National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Muktar Mohammed Gidado as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media while Alhaji Umaruji

Hassan was announced as the Chief Protocol.