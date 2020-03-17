Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

Bauchi State has been thrown into mourning as Lassa Fever has claimed the life of the District Head of Toro, Alhaji Garba Adamu Toro (Katukan Bauchi).

The death of the traditional ruler was made public by the state governor, Bala Mohammed during a courtesy visit to the Director General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in Abuja, yesterday.

Mohammed also disclosed that a number of medical personnel in the state are suspected to have been infected by the Lassa Fever virus and are now under isolation and monitoring to determine their condition.

“Because of the escalation of the outbreak of Lassa Fever in Bauchi State and the death of one of the district heads due to the Lassa Fever infection coupled with the infection of the disease by some medical personnel, I decided to cut off my official visit to Germany by coming back quickly to solicit the support of the Federal Government through the DG National Centre for Disease Control and ED National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA),” he said

He described the plan to establish a zonal centre of the NCDC in Bauchi as a welcome development and pledged to provide the necessary facilities for a smooth take off within the shortest possible time.

“Our visit to you is to appreciate you for your commitment towards reducing the infection of diseases in the country and to intimate you that we are ever ready to work with you for effective provision of healthcare services in the state,” he said .

The governor also said that he is currently working on accessing alternative funding from relevant bodies through the support of multilateral bodies and global organisations working in the state.

To achieve this, he said that his administration will engage religious and community leaders to educate citizens on the preventive mechanism against infection with diseases.

Ihekweazu, while responding said that a zonal centre will be established in Bauchi to serve the North-East zone.