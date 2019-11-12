Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

In a bid to improve Health Care Delivery System in Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed, with governors of Borno, Lagos and Gombe states and President of the Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, have departed for Seattle, America.

A statement by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado, said his principal and others would have a roundtable discussion on interventions in the area of Health Care Delivery for their respective States with Bill and Melinda as well as Dangote Foundation.

“The provision of an effective health care service delivery is one of the important basic social services required by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to ensure meaningful and even development in the State,” Gidado said in the statement.

“Consequently therefore, the 2019 end of the year discussion in Seattle , USA is aimed at strengthening the Bauchi State primary Health Care Delivery.

“Similarly, as part of his administration strategy in building synergy and partnership, Governor Bala Mohammed considered leadership, dependable management of resources and good governance as a formula for achieving success.”

Bauchi government had paid the sum of N200 million counterpart fund out of the N339 million budgeted for the 2019 State Basket Fund contribution for Primary Heart Care State Immunization Policy.

This is in addition to the payment of N100 Million counter Fund for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, Gidado disclsoed.

He said officials on the delegation include Inusa Ahmed Warji, member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and Dr. Rulwanu Mohammed, Executive chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BAPHCDA).