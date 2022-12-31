From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has explained why he personally graced the wedding reception of his Special Adviser on Civil Service Matters, Abdon Gin, out of 30 wedding invitations he received

The wedding reception of Peter Abdon Gin, son of Abdon Gin former Bauchi State Head of Service and his beautiful wife, Doris attracted dignitaries from far and near including Governor Mohammed who was in company with his amiable wife and some members of his cabinet.

Other high-profile personalities who graced the ceremony, including the Emir of Dass Usman Biliyanu Othman, former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Gashua, Professor Andrew Haruna, among others.

Speaking during the event, which was held at the Multipurpose Indoors Hall, Bauchi on Saturday, Governor Mohammed said he has great respect for Abdon Gin.

“Out of over 30 wedding invitations today, l chose to honour Gin’s invitation because he is someone l am close to. I had to send representatives, for the others” he said.

“We are childhood friends and when l became I drew him closer to work with my administration. He is a man of immense gifts and qualities. There is no religious difference between us. We are all of the Jarawa extraction and religion has never divided us”

Professor Haruna said most of the high dignitaries who attended Peter’s wedding ceremony honoured the invitation because of the father Abdon Gin, who is currently serving as Special Adviser on Civil Service to Governor Mohammed.

The former VC described Abdon Gin, who holds the traditional title of Kaigama Dass, as an exceptional civil servant with a pedigree of professionalism, honesty and dignity and urged the groom to emulate his father by living a life of integrity.

Haruna said his relationship with Gin dates back decades in the University of Maiduguri where the former HoS was his senior saying he learned a lot of lessons from him and had been close to the family as a result.

The former VC, a professor of linguistics harped on the need for leaders at all levels to promote education saying education made him who is is today, from a humble son of a peasant to a scholar who has enjoyed immense opportunities.

Also speaking, the Emir of Dass described Abdon Gin as a successful indigene of Dass of whom they are well proud of saying he attended the reception in honour of the invitation by the father of the groom.

“He is a well-respected son of Dass. Kaigama is somebody in our community we rally round to support him to show our love in the community,” he said.

He thanked Governor Mohammed for personally gracing the occasion with his lovely wife Aisha, and members of his cabinet.

While praying to God to grant the couple peace in their marriage, he advised the groom and the bride to be good ambassadors and imbibe respect, love and honesty in their marriage.

