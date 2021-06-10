From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dissolved his cabinet and sacked political appointees, including the secretary to the state government (SSG) and the chief of staff (CoS), with immediate effect.

His media aide, Muktar Gidado, in a statement, yesterday said only the special adviser on Security, special adviser on National and State Assembly, special adviser on Social Investment and special adviser on Media and Publicity were retained.

“All commissioners are to hand over affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the SSG and the CoS and the affected special advisers are to hand over to the most senior permanent secretary in the Government House, who is equally directed to take inventory of government property,” Gidado said in the statement.