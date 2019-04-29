Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The planned re-arraignment of the Bauchi State Governor-elect, Senator Bala Mohammed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over six-count criminal charges has been stalled following the absence of Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Maitama district of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Although the defendant, Senator Bala Mohammed, his counsel, Chief Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) were in court before 9 am just as the prosecution counsel, Wahab Shitu, the arraignment could not take place following the absence of the judge in court.

A clerk of the court simply informed them that the arraignment would not take place as the judge was not in town.

The development gave rise to accusations and counter-accusations between the two parties involved in the case.

While Senator Bala Mohammed described the charges against him as politically induced, the Commission denied the allegations saying his trial had commenced since 2017, a long time the 2019 elections.

Speaking through his counsel, Uche (SAN), Senator Mohammed said the charges against him “are baseless as there is no substantial evidence to support it.”

“The whole thing is politically motivated and unnecessary distraction against the defendant who has been elected by his people to lead them.

” This somebody who has immunity by virtue of the certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission as an elected governor of Bauchi State.

“So you see, the whole thing is politics playing out just to embarrassed him,” Uche alleged.

But countering the allegations, the prosecution counsel, Wahab Shitu described them as baseless.

Shitu clarified that the Commission did not file fresh charges against the defendant as the case was transferred from another Judge who has been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

“Let me say that EFCC does not play politics as alleged. This is not a fresh case, the trail had been ongoing before Justice Abubakar Talba who has been elevated to the Court of Appeal. It is a transferred case which is expected to start de novo (afresh).

” It is the court that invited us here today for the re-arraignment through the hearing notice served on us. So it is wrong for anybody to suggest that the EFCC is playing politics or out to witch-hunt anybody,” Shitu explained.

Meantime, no new date has been fixed for the arraignment, but Daily Sun was told that the exercise will take place before May 29.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, was on May 11, 2017, arraigned before Justice Abubakar Talba, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

However, following his elevation of Justice Talba to the bench of the Court of Appeal, the case which had reached an advanced stage was transferred to another Judge, Justice Halilu for adjudication.

The EFC had in a charge marked CR/177/17 bordering on accepting gratification and acquisition of landed property, accused