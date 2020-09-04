Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has inaugurated 11 Board members of the of state’s Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reform to advance its economy.

While inaugurating the board at the Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi, the governor said it objective s to serve as a policy and decision making body with regards to privatization and economic reforms of enterprises in the state.

Mohammed said involvement of private sector will go along way in improving and strengthen competition, public finances, funding to infrastructure and the quality of services.

He said in particular, Bauchi required active engagement of private sector to partner with Government in order to deploy their financial, technical and managerial ability to resuscitate its ailing companies and corporations by turning them to profitability and growth.

According to him, all over the world, Governments are now only involved in regulations and facilitations while encouraging the private sector to become the engine of growth.

He said Government has considered privatisation as tool for reducing its burden in terms of underutilization of resources, over and redundant employment, fiscal burden, financial crisis, heavy losses and subsidies.

“The objectives for which the Bureau was established, include among others, transfer management of all enterprise to bureau in the first instance and to remove the interference in the management of the state enterprises from the line Ministries thereby ensuring transparency, corporate governance and avoidance of conflict of interest in the affairs of the State Enterprises.”

“In recognition of the importance of establishing State Privatization Agency, we are today inaugurating its Board which forms a significant structure that will allow the Bureau to function effectively.”

He charged members of the Board to bring in their wealth of experience in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities in order to achieve the desired objectives.

Governor Mohammed said his administration is poised to lead the charge for steady and uninterrupted development of economic sector as it is currently on course, trying to institutionalise a process that is open to consistent enhancement of the quality of economic reforms in the state.

“As a responsible Government, our focus and political will not be deterred. Therefore as members of the Board, you should be absolutely loyal to the present administration in the state and to be totally committed to its objectives,” he said.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela who is the Chairman of the Bureau, said privatization in any government required the support of people in order to ensure competition and performance.

“Your Excellency, we thank you so much for finding us worthy to serve, we assure you that, Insha Allah, in the next 6 months, you will see positive economic reforms in Bauchi.”

Members of the Board are the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela as chairman, Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba as Deputy with Commissioners of Budget, Justice, of Finance and that of Lands and Survey as members.

Other members are Professor S. Shikiyil, Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress and Chambers of Commerce while the Director General of the Bureau is to serve as Member/Secretary