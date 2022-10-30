From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Saturday launched the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) for beneficiaries in Bauchi local government area.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the flag-off ceremony held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Mohammed thanked critical stakeholders for cash and kind donations to complement the programme.

The governor noted that KEEP has changed the lives of beneficiaries for the better through the provision of cash and empowerment items in the ongoing efforts to reduce poverty across the state.

He applauded public-spirited individuals and philanthropists for their support in the state government’s economic empowerment drive, KEEP, in their respective local governments.

Bauchi metropolis as the seat of government and the economic nerve centre of the state is the most populous and cosmopolitan among the 20 Local Government Areas of the state which Economic activities are bound to be higher than others, he said.

According to him, as an economic intervention initiative, the KEEP has changed the lives of its beneficiaries for the better as the generality of the people of the state is feeling the positive impact of the programme across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We are gathered here today to witness the launching of the Programme in Bauchi Local Government,” he said.

“Today’s occasion could therefore be described as the grand finale of the launching of the Kaura Economic Programme across the Local Government Areas of the state.

“The economic indices and other demographic variables stand out Bauchi as the Local Government with the highest number of beneficiaries of the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme.

“In each of the 19 Local Government Areas where the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme has so far been launched, the total number of beneficiaries and total package disbursed to them was 500 people and N75,000,000:00 respectively. However, in the case of Bauchi Local Government, the total number of beneficiaries and total package disbursed is twice higher.”

He reassured the people of the state that the People’s Democratic Party-led administration would continue to do everything possible within available resources to uplift the socio-economic well-being of the people of the state by deploying its managerial competence to do much for the people through various poverty alleviation intervention initiatives.

The governor said in an effort to boost economic activities and further empower the people of the state through supporting and encouraging entrepreneurship, his administration has disbursed 300 million naira out of the five million naira grant to traders and artisans to improve and enhance their various business activities.