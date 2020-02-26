PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed on Wednesday handed over arms and weapons recovered from bandits in Lame- Burra forest by renowned hunter, Alhaji Ali Kwara.

Speaking while handing over the recovered items at the Government House Bauchi, the governor attributed the development to the partnership between the state government, security agencies and the renowned hunter.

Mohammed said his administration was working in active synergy with the renowned hunter as part of efforts to bring to end, kidnapping, robbery and all forms of criminal activities in the state.

He welcomed the initiative of the Inspector General of Police of deepening community engagement on security, describing it as a tool for ensuring peace and security in the society.

The governor who thanked Alhaji Ali Kwara for facilitating the recovery of the arms, pledged to provide the needed support to security agencies working in the state for effective discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Mako while receiving the recovered items, said the police with the support of critical stakeholders, will ensure the maintenance of peace.

The commissioner used the opportunity to appeal to the entire citizens of the state to key into the police- community engagement on security to enable police rid the country of criminal activities.