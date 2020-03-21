Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed on Saturday flagged off the construction of 2,500 affordable home units in the state.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony held at Dungal village in Bauchi, Mohammed, while giving the breakdown, disclosed that 1,500 housing units will be built in Bauchi emirate, while 350 and 250 units will be built in Azare and Misau emirates, respectively.

The governor, who said that the housing project was being executed in collaboration with Family Homes Funds, said 200 o the housing units will be constructed in Ningi, 100 in Jammare and 100 in Dass emirates, respectively.

Governor Mohammed, indicating that half of the project’s N12 billion budget has been released to the state government, said the construction of the housing units was necessary because of the population displacement leading to a migration crisis caused by endemic violence in the North-East.

The governor assured that the housing project would be completed within 12 months, saying that the state government has put a mechanism in place to adhere to established building codes and set up an evaluation and monitoring unit to ensure compliance.

He appealed to the Family Homes Funds Limited to do their part in ensuring that beneficiaries of the project enjoy living in the area when the houses are completed and distributed.

Mohammed assured that the distribution of the housing would be equitable to ensure that everybody entitled to it benefits, and would be devoid of party or class considerations.

He appreciated President Muhammad Buhari for bringing the project to the state and assured that the people of the state will continue to support the Buhari administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Earlier, Minister of Finance Hajiya Zainabari Ahmed, who was represented by Ambassador Adamu Jumba, a Board member of FHF Limited, stated that the Federal Government was happy to collaborate with the Bauchi State Government to execute the 2,500 state housing units.

The minister assured that the project would bring employment opportunities to the teeming masses of the unemployed and commended the governor for his efforts to partner with the Federal Government and other stakeholders in bringing popular projects to the people of the state.