From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has criticised both the judiciary and the police in the state for not doing enough to ensure that perpetrators of crimes are brought to book.

He stated that the development was leading to frustration among citizens and increase in rates of crimes in the state.

He said: “The private parts of a small girl were mercilessly amputated. Two months ago, somebody killed his neighbour and severed his head.”

The governor charged the police and judiciary to ensure that those who severely mutilated the private part of a five year old girl for alleged ritual purpose in Jammare Local Government of the state are arrested and prosecuted.

He said delay in serving justice was the reason crimes were being perpetuated brazenly because suspects often go scot-free.

“We will no longer tolerate crimes where perpetrators are easily given bail,” he warned.

“Those kidnap suspects must not be given bail. We are not happy with these instances of brazen crimes. Sometimes, it has to do with our judicial officials,” he said.

Mohammed made the remarks shortly after the swearing-in of three newly appointed High Court judges in the state by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Rabi Umar, at the Chambers of Government House, Bauchi, yesterday.