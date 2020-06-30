Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has met with the management of CGC Nigeria Limited, a contractor handling three abandoned road projects in the state, promising to ensure their completion.

The abandoned projects are Awalah round – Miri road construction, rehabilitation of Misau – Bulkachuwa road and rehabilitation of Bulkachuwa -Udubo road.

At the meeting held at the mini chamber of the Government House, Bauchi, on Tuesday, the two parties agreed on the completion of the projects within a period of one year.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, Governor Mohammed said all the projects were reviewed based on engineering and management evaluation.

According to the Governor, the completion of abandoned projects was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to deliver projects and programs even those mismanaged by the previous administration.

‘Today, we are meeting with the management of the CGC company, the contractor handling 3 road projects awarded about 5 years now. After an extensive discussion, we have achieved a lot in the reduction of prices of projects.

“As a responsible government, we are doing all these with precaution and negotiations. I pledge to provide you with the necessary resources for immediate mobilisation to site.

‘All these projects were awarded since 2016 and my administration will set up funds to pay you what you require for the completion of the projects,’ he said.

The Governor reassured Bauchi citizens of the determination of the administration to provide them as promised good governance in an effort to tackle the challenges affecting the progress and development of the state.

The Managing Director of CGC Nigeria Limited, a Chinese company, Engineer Ye Shuijin, while describing their meeting with the Governor as a welcome development, assured of the total commitment of the company to complete all its ongoing projects within not more than one year.

Engineer Ye Shuijin said the company will also support and cooperate with Governor Mohammed to enable him to succeed in the execution of state projects, particularly in infrastructure.